Pfizer generates €2.9bn from Covid vaccine sales and raises full-year forecast

Pfizer made $3.5 billion (€2.91 bn) from Covid-19 vaccine sales in the first quarter and boosted its full-year expectations for jabs to $26 billion as it reported its quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

The US pharmaceutical company, which splits its Covid vaccine profits with its development partner BioNTech, raised its overall full-year revenue guidance to up to $72.5 billion, mainly due to contracts signed for the delivery of 1.6bn doses in 2021.

Total first-quarter earnings rose to $14.6 billion, a 45 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2020 and beating analysts’ forecasts of $13.7 billion.

Reported diluted earnings per share hit 86 cents, and earnings from the vaccine came from sales in more than 50 countries, said chief executive Albert Bourla.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the way Pfizer has started 2021,” Bourla said, in prepared remarks. “We continued to accelerate production and shipments of our Covid-19 vaccine - in many cases exceeding our contractual obligations for delivery timelines.”

As of May 3rd, 430 million doses of the Covid vaccine have been shipped to 91 countries.Pfizer’s share price rose 1.6 per cent in pre-market trading on Tuesday. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021