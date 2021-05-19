Pfizer close to Covid vaccine call on Irish plant

Pfizer is expected to make a decision imminently on expanding its Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing network, with the company’s Grange Castle plant in Dublin among the options being considered.

Grange Castle is one of just a handful of Pfizer plants in Europe capable of producing biologics medicines, such as vaccines.

The company has refused to comment at all on reports that it has a team of people on the ground in Dublin assessing the viability of producing supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine from Ireland.

However, it is known that it is actively looking to expand its manufacturing capability for the vaccine which is currently being assessed by European regulators for use in young adults from the age of 12.

Pfizer is also running a separate trial on the performance of the vaccine, developed in association with German company BioNTech, in children from the age of six months to 11 years of age.

The drug giant is in ongoing talks with the European Union over an agreement to supply an additional 1.8 billion doses to the bloc’s 27 member states, which was flagged by European commission president earlier this month.

Any decision to produce Covid-19 vaccine in Grange Castle would involve a new multimillion euro investment on top of a €300 million programme of investment announced for three Irish plants by the company last year.

While building and securing regulatory approval for vaccine plants is a process that normally takes two years, the urgent focus on Covid-19 vaccine supplies means any new plant would likely be ready to go live around the end of this year.

Pfizer has been significantly increasing commitments on vaccine supply. It initially expected to produce just 1.3 billion doses worldwide in 2021. That has since jumped to 1.7 billion, then two billion and, more recently, 2.5 billion. And that figure could yet rise as high as three billion.

That has involved upgrading existing plants - including Purs in Belgium, which is Pfizer’s only European plant producing Covid-19 vaccine currently - as well as signing a third-party supply deal with vaccine giant Sanofi to boost supplies.