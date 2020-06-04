Perrigo tells court of ‘very high level of unfairness’ in €1.64bn Irish tax bill

US drug company Perrigo has told the High Court that a €1.64 billion tax assessment raised on it by the Revenue Commissioners involved a “very high level of unfairness” and came as a “surprise” to Perrigo and the “entire tax community in Ireland”.

Paul Sreenan SC, for Perrigo, disputed suggestions its legal challenge to that assessment goes to the heart of the self-assessment system of taxation or could “open the floodgates” to claims against the Revenue.

Perrigo’s claim is “wholly exceptional” and “unique” in that it is the only case ever involving the Revenue going back on a Shannon Tax Certificate (STC) in refusing to accept the 2013 disposal of intellectual property – concerning the sale of the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri – did not qualify for trading treatment and should be treated as chargeable Capital Gains Tax, he said.

The Revenue had resiled from that and its large cases division had “opened up the entirety of our history” to support a capital gains claim concerning the sale of Tysabri, he said.

This was contrary to Perrigo’s legitimate expectation arising from a STC backdated to 1995 and, after that certificate ended in 2005, from guidance, representations and the conduct of Revenue itself.

His case was that assurances were given by Revenue when the STC regime was coming to an end that existing certified trading activity would continue to be so certified.

Elan (the Irish pharma group taken over by Perrigo in 2013) had sold intellectual property for some 16 years before the remaining interest in Tysabri was sold in 2013, and Revenue was not entitled to come along and treat that disposal as a capital gain on the express basis the trade never included disposal of IP “from the very beginning”, he said.

It was particularly unfair that this “most successful” sale of the “blockbuster” drug Tysabri would be singled out for this treatment, he said.

Perrigo’s expectation was also informed by market practice and conduct, counsel added.

He was opening Perrigo’s judicial review proceedings seeking to quash the assessment.

Perrigo claims Revenue had no right to raise the assessment and Perrigo had a legitimate expectation it would not do so.

In opposing the case, Revenue maintains Perrigo owes the €1.64 billion because of its purchase of Elan in 2013 and the sale by Elan eight months previously of its interest in Tysabri to Biogen, its partner in the drug’s development.

Perrigo bought Elan in 2013 by way of corporate inversion, which involves foreign companies reversing themselves into Irish businesses to secure an Irish domicile and a lower corporate tax rate.

Because Biogen paid for Tysabri with an up-front sum and the promise of future royalties depending on sales, Revenue says it should have been treated as a capital gain, taxable at 33 per cent.

Perrigo treated it as tradable income in its Irish tax return, subject to a 12.5 per cent tax rate. It maintains this is consistent with how Elan reported the purchase and sale of intellectual property rights to medicines over two decades without challenge by Revenue.

Perrigo claims the Revenue treatment of Elan’s returns meant Perrigo had a “legitimate expectation” as a taxpayer it should be able to account for the Tysabri sale as trading income.

The case, being conducted by video link, is continuing and is listed to run for eight days before Mr Justice Denis McDonald.