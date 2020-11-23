Oxford Covid-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford university and AstraZeneca has shown greater than expected efficacy, a landmark finding that will boost hopes there is a way out of the pandemic for countries without access to jabs made by rival drugmakers.

On Monday, Oxford and AstraZeneca said two different dosing regimens showed different levels of efficacy in late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.

When the vaccine was given as a half dose, followed by a full one at least one month later, efficacy was 90 per cent. When the jab was given as two full doses at least one month apart, efficacy was 62 per cent. The average efficacy was 70 per cent.

All results were statistically significant and greater than the efficacy sought by both the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

AstraZeneca said it would submit the data for regulatory approval “immediately”.

Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the trial at Oxford, said: “These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives.”

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency,” Pascal Soriot, Astra’s chief executive, said.

The jab is priced at about $3 to $4 a dose, supply deals suggest, a fraction of that of other vaccines. AstraZeneca has agreed to sell it at cost to developing nations in perpetuity.

The vaccine can be stored long-term at normal fridge temperature, between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius. Others require a storage temperature as low as -70C. Astra is targeting the manufacture of up to three billion doses next year. Depending on regulatory approval, different dosing regimens could mean more doses are available.

Oxford’s Sarah Gilbert, of the university’s Jenner Vaccine Institute, told reporters recently that the main priority for Oxford was to find a partner that would commit to making the vaccine affordably. The vaccine’s intellectual property is licensed to AstraZeneca.

In recent weeks, better than expected results from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna – showing efficacy close to 95 per cent – spurred widespread optimism and market rallies, though their vaccines are sold at profit, and much of their projected supply for next year has been secured by richer nations.

By contrast, AstraZeneca, along with Johnson & Johnson, has said it will sell its inoculation at cost. J&J trials are ongoing.

AstraZeneca has received approximately 3.2 billion orders of its jab, including from the UK, the European Union, the United States and others, data by Airfinity shows.

A peer-reviewed study published last week already showed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine elicited good immune responses in older adults, who are at disproportionate risk of contracting severe Covid.

Speaking on BBC Radio, Prof Pollard said he heard the results on Saturday evening from the trial’s independent data monitoring committee. “It was me facing the committee,” he said. “Then I was able to talk to Sarah Gilbert and other members of the team. We were delighted because all our efforts had paid off.”

Prof Pollard said: “We saw just a hint [in the trial data] that the vaccine was able to reduce asymptomatic infection. If that is right, we might be able to stop the disease spreading and halt the pandemic in its tracks.”

The difference in efficacy between the two Oxford vaccine doses was unexpected. The scientists speculate that the lower first dose may have primed the immune system in a way that made it more receptive to the second jab but more research will be needed to confirm this. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020 / Reuters