Open Orphan wins new €4.3m challenge study contract

Dublin-listed pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan confirmed on Monday that it has secured a new £4.3 million (€4.7 million) contract to conduct a human viral challenge study for one of the top 10 global vaccine companies.

The move follows media reports last week that it would run the world’s first Covid-19 human challenge trials, in which healthy volunteers are deliberately infected with coronavirus to assess the effectiveness of experimental vaccines.

The trial will be conducted by Open Orphan’s London-based subsidiary hVivo in its dedicated human viral challenge quarantine unit in London, Europe’s only commercial 24-bedroom quarantine clinic with on-site virology laboratory. The company said that work on the contract has started alreadly and the contract is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021 with the majority of revenues being generated in the second half of 2021.

Executive chairman Cathal Friel said: “Open Orphan continues to execute on its substantial pipeline that has been built up by the expertise and experience of our professional and hardworking teams in hVivo and Venn Life Sciences. We are focused on continuing to deliver large and profitable contracts which demonstrate hVivo’s position as the world leader in the testing of vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials.”

Mr Friel added that the company is now close to having its London quarantine clinic booked with challenge studies until December 2021 with more studies i n the pipeline.