Open Orphan to test Covid-19 drug through London subsidiary

Dublin-listed pharma services company Open Orphan has begun testing an anti-viral treatment for Covid-19 through its London-based subsidiary Hvivo.

The testing is being carried out on behalf of Nearmedic International, a specialist pharmaceutical, biotechnological and medical company headquartered in Moscow.

The drug being tested is potentially anti-viral and anti-inflammatory, and could reduce both virus infectivity and disease severity. It will be tested against a panel of viruses including the influenza virus, circulating betacoronavirus and Covid-19.

“Hvivo is a world leading provider of services to global vaccine and antiviral development companiesand our scientists have considerable knowledge from previous anti-viral trials which gives us confidence in our testing,” said Cathal Friel, executive chairman of Open Orphan.

Open Orphan agreed to merge with UK-based Hvivo last year in a £30 million tie-up that classified as a reverse takeover. Hvivo is a clinical trial business that can accelerate drug and vaccine development.

The company previously said it would restart a project whereby humans will be deliberately infected with a coronavirus as part of efforts to develop a vaccine to Covid-19.The project was originally suspended by Hvivo after concerns there was insufficient market demand for the product.