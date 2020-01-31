Open Orphan to raise £5m through share placing

Dublin-listed pharma services company Open Orphan has announced plans to raise £5 million though a share placing.

Open Orphan, a European-focussed, rare and orphan drug consulting services platform, said it would offer new ordinary shares at a price of 6.1 pence per share to institutional and other investors.

The placing is to be conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild process which will begin immediately.

The company has conditionally raised approximately £1 million through the subscription of 15,631,143 shares.

Open Orphan said the proceeds of the fundraising will be used to fund its growth and synergies programme.

The issue price represents a premium of approximately 0.8 per cent to the closing mid-market price on Thursday.

The fundraising has been underwritten up to £2.5 million by Raglan Capital, an entity controlled by executive chairman Cathal Friel, who also intends to participate in the placing. Trading is expected to occur no later than 8am on February 6th.

Open Orphan last year agreed to merge with UK-based Hvivo in a £30 million (€35.7 million) reverse takeover.

The company is the result of Mr Friel reversing his pharma services business of the same name into Dublin-listed drug clinical trials manager Venn Life Sciences last year.

Mr Friel said from the outset that he would use the group as a platform for a series of follow-on deals before putting itself up for sale in two to three years’ time.

“The fundraising of £5 million will be used to fund the growth and synergies programme of the business and provide balance sheet strength to convert a strong pipeline of proposals with Hvivo,” said Mr Friel on Friday.

“We are excited by the potential of the combined businesses, which we believe is positioned for profitability, and can deliver substantial returns for our shareholders.”

Open Orphan signed a new three-year contract with a German pharmaceutical company earlier this year, which it said will guarantee “significant annual revenue”.

It declined to the name the company, but described it as “one of Europe’s top research-driven pharmaceutical companies”.