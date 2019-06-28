Open Orphan resumes trading on markets following merger

Pharma services business Open Orphan, formerly known as Venn Life Sciences, has resumed trading on the stock exchanges in Dublin and London following its suspension last month.

Shares were suspended at the request of the company as Venn Life Sciences merged with Open Orphan.

In a statement on Friday, Open Orphan announced that admission and dealings in its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each on AIM and Euronext Growth Dublin were to commence at 8am on Friday under the ticker ORPH.

The European-focussed, rare and orphan drug consulting services platform, said it would target the fragmented orphan drug services market in Europe.

Open Orphan chief executive Cathal Friel said the company has “a clear growth strategy targeting the fast-growing market for orphan drugs”.

“The management team and board have a strong track record and we are confident in our abilities to generate significant shareholder returns,” he said.

“We look forward to updating our shareholders on the exciting acquisition pipeline and the addition of new board members in due course.”