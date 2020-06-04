Open Orphan launches Covid-19 antibody testing service

Dublin-listed pharma services company Open Orphan has launched its Covid-19 antibody testing service, supporting the reopening of economies as coronavirus pandemic restrictions ease.

The Hvivo Covid Clear test, which is expected to have capacity to carry out 3,000 antibody tests per day in the coming weeks, uses the Mosaiq Covid-19 antibody microarray machine.

An antibody test can detect if a person has had coronavirus before and has since recovered. The Hvivo test requires a full blood draw, with samples tested and the company’s London lab and results available within 48 hours.

“Antibody testing is crucial for guidance on immunity, development of vaccinations and potential revaccinations, as well as helping to answer outstanding epidemiological questions about the spread of the virus,” said Franz Walt, chief executive of Quotient.

The test will be offered to large employer groups and channel partners including GP networks, nursing services, health clinics and private hospitals.

London-based Hvivo is unique as it has Europe’s only commercial 24-bed quarantine clinic and on-site virology laboratory.

“Hvivo is a world class company with best in class scientists and facilities,” said Open Orphan executive chairman Cathal Friel. “We are very excited to be offering this service and I am confident our work will help large companies and clinics in the UK test their staff and patients to ensure the safety of all employees.”

Open Orphan is the result of executive chairman Cathal Friel reversing his pharma services business of the same name into Dublin-listed drug clinical trials manager Venn Life Sciences last year. It later acquired Hvivo.

Although the use of antibody tests has been put forward as a way to reopen economies more safely, questions have been raised over their use to establish the level of immunity people have from Covid-19. At present it is not known how long immunity to the disease lasts – if it does at all.

There has also been debate about the effectiveness of tests already on the market and the possible impact of their use on public health strategy. Last month, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) subgroup on diagnostic testing approaches discussed concerns about rapid tests. Minutes of the group’s meeting showed they also considered “the role of and the limitations of serology” and said “the reliability of serological tests” remains an issue.