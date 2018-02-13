MSD to create 350 jobs at new Dublin plant

Pharma group MSD has announced plans for a new biotech facility in Dublin in a move that is expected to create 350 jobs.

The plant will be built on the site of its former women’s healthcare product business in Swords.

MSD said the new facility will play a pivotal role in the manufacture of its biologics-based medicines, including in of immuno-oncology. The company expects to begin manufacturing in Swords in 2021.

MSD (Merck, Sharp & Dohme) said that the decision to locate the new facility in Ireland was testament to the talent of its Irish employees and reinforced the company’s commitment to Ireland.

The drug group currently employs over 1,700 people across four sites in Ireland – in Carlow, Cork, Dublin and Tipperary. It announced plans to hire 330 new staff in Carlow and Cork last year.

MSD announced the winding down of the women’s health operations in Swords site back in 2013 and it finally closed in September 2026. At its peak, the US group employed more than 570 people on the site, though this had dwindled to around 50 by the time the unit was shuttered.

The company’s Irish operations had a turnover of €4.7 billion in 2016.