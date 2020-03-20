Medtronic to double number of staff making ventilators in Ireland

Ventilator-maker Medtronic, with its headquarters in Dublin, said it had increased production of the product by more than 40 per cent and was on track to more than double its capacity to manufacture and supply ventilators.

In response to the requirement of healthcare systems confronting the spread of Covid-19, Medtronic has significantly increased its production of ventilators which play a critical role in the management of patients with severe respiratory illness.

The New York-listed medical technology company has more than 250 employees in the Republic dedicated to ventilator manufacturing and plans to more than double that number, including by transferring staff from other Medtronic sites to support a ramp-up in activities.

It said that additional manufacturing shifts had been put in place and new manufacturing shift patterns were being introduced to bring the plant to a 24/7 operation.

“With a strong commitment across Medtronic and its suppliers – combined with the increased staffing – the company expects to be able to more than double its manufacturing capacity for ventilators,” the company said.

As to where those ventilators will be sent, Medtronic said it was prioritising high-risk and high-need areas for distribution through its supply chain.

“Medtronic recognises the demand for ventilators in this environment has far outstripped supply,” said Bob White, executive vice-president at Medtronic. “No single company will be able to fill the current demands of global healthcare systems. However, with all manufacturers increasing their production and through partnerships with governments, hospitals and global health organisations, Medtronic is committed to getting more ventilators into the market and to the right locations in the world to help doctors and patients dealing with Covid-19.”

Medtronic is among the world’s largest medical technology companies, employing more than 90,000 people worldwide.

Ventilators are crucial to the treatment of individuals who suffer complications resulting from Covid-19. By being placed on a ventilator, a patient’s lungs can recover while the machine performs the functions of supplying oxygen and simulating the actions of breathing.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said the Government is engaging with the IDA and the HSE in discussions with the companies that manufacture ventilators to ensure an adequate supply for hospitals. “We need them and we need them to make them available,” he told RTÉ.

At present, he said the HSE had 500 ventilators and 1,000 respiratory machines. Private hospital facilities that provide 164 ventilation rooms were also being looked at, the Minister added. “We are in very active talks with the companies that produce ventilators.”