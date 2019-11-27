Malin sells stake in 3D4Medical to Elsevier for €17m

Irish-based life sciences company Malin has sold its 38 per cent stake in healthcare apps developer 3D4 medical to publisher Elsevier for €17 million.

The listed group paid $16 million (€14.5 million) for its shareholding in the award-winning 3D medical technology company in mid-2015.

Malin, which has seen its share price tumble as much as 60 per cent since its 2015 flotation, said the sale represents a 10 per cent premium on the value of its stake in 3D4Medical at the end of June.

“3D4Medical has established itself as a global leader in 3D anatomy technology, disrupting traditional methods of education with its innovative technology platform,” said Malin chief executive.

“The net proceeds that we will receive from this transaction will strengthen our capital position, reducing our outstanding EIB debt, as we look forward to several clinical milestones in our priority asset group in 2020” he added.

Dublin-based 3D4Medical, which reported a $560,000 pretax loss last year, was founded in 2004 by John Moore and Niall Johnston. It has 75 employees.

The company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based subscription business has grown to over 100,000 annual subscribers.

3D4Medical has achieved over 25 million downloads across its product suites and has been named the leading medical app on the app stores of Apple, Microsoft and Google in 160 countries.