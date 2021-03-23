Malin’s valuation on investments rises 23% to €449 million

Malin Corporation, the Dublin-listed life sciences investment company, said that the valuation of its assets stood at €449 million at the end of last week, marking a 23 per cent uplift from the end of 2019.

The increase has been driven by the agreed sale in January of Kymab, a company developing a potentially lucrative treatment of eczema in which it owns 10 per cent, to French drugs giant Sanofi in a deal worth up to $1.45 billion (€1.22 billion).

The flotations since the middle of last year of two other key companies in which it is invested, Poseida and Immunocore, have also fuelled the valuation rise, due to the businesses trading at higher levels than how they were valued by Malin.

The company confirmed that it plans to start returning cash to shareholders follow the close of the Kymab deal, for which it will receive an upfront payment of $112 million, and the repayment of €45 million of European Investment Bank borrowings.

“The focus of our business strategy over the past few years has been to protect and enhance the value of our holdings in our investee companies, insofar as possible, while these businesses worked towards reaching important clinical and operational milestones,” said chief executive Darragh Lyons, in a statement on the company’s 2020 results.

“Our companies started to successfully deliver these crucial milestones during 2020, which we believe can catalyse investment realisation opportunities for Malin as these companies reach optimal value inflection points.”