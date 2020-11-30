Mairéad McCaul to lead MSD’s human health drug business in Ireland

MSD, the maker of cancer blockbuster Keytruda, has named a new head of its Irish business just as the company develops a major new plant in Swords.

Mairéad McCaul will take over as managing director of MSD’s human health business in Ireland. She will also become head of the pharma giant’s country leadership team, which has representatives from its six sites in the State.

Ms McCaul succeeds Ger Brennan, who is understood to be moving to a global role with Organon, a company comprising MSD’s women’s health, legacy products and biosimilars businesses, which the US group is spinning off next year.

Ms McCaul is currently director of the oncology and market access unit of MSD Ireland (Human Health)

Commenting on the announcement, Ms McCaul said she was delighted. “I firmly support our patient-centred ethos and look forward to working with colleagues, with healthcare providers and with all stakeholders to ensure the patient comes first and we work together to ensure they are fully supported and championed at every turn.”

MSD, which is known in the US as Merck, has operated in Ireland for more than 50 years and employs 2,700 people here. The group’s Irish sites manufacture about half of the company’s top 20 products.