Mainstay Medical reaches next stage of US approval process
FDA has accepted filing for pre-market approval application
Mainstay Medical expects ReActiv8 approval by the end of 2020.
Medical device company Mainstay Medical said the process of bringing its implantable neurostimulation system to the US has reached the next stage, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepting its filing for a Pre-Market Approval application.
The filing was submitted in August for ReActiv8, with the FDA due to respond within 45 days fof submission.
The company said it expects a decision on approval around the end of 2020.