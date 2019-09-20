Mainstay Medical doubles revenue in first six months

Mainstay Medical, the Irish medical device company targeting chronic back pain, almost doubled its revenue in the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2018.

Revenue for the six-month period ended June 30th, 2019, was $600,000, which was up from $360,000 million during the first half of 2018.

Operating expenses for the period were $9.5 million, which was down significantly on the $15.8 million the year before.

The decrease was driven primarily by reduced costs relating to activities for the ReActiv-8 B clinical trial following the completion of all implants, as well as a decrease in payroll related costs following a reduction in headcount within 2019.

Mainstay chief executive Jason Hannon said the company is making “significant progress” on its key corporate objectives. It is pursuing regulatory approval in the US and advancing the commercial validation effort in Germany and other markets.

“I am pleased to report that we submitted the pre-market approval (PMA) application for ReActiv8 to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August,” he said.

“Pending the FDA’s acceptance of the PMA for review, anticipated in October 2019, we expect a decision regarding approval around the end of 2020.

“We also continue to make progress working with key physician partners in Germany who are incorporating ReActiv8 into their practices in order to validate commercial adoption, refine patient selection strategies and follow ongoing patient progress.”