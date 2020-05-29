LetsGetChecked offers at-home Covid-19 test to US customers

At-home testing company LetsGetChecked has begun selling its Covid-19 test directly to consumers in the United States after receiving “emergency use” approval from the FDA.

The Irish company’s test, which uses a nasal swab and PCR analysis in a laboratory to check for the presence of the virus, is available through the company’s website for $129.

LetsGetChecked announced in March it had developed a two-part test for coronavirus, consisting of a blood test that gave immediate results about an active infection and a lab test to confirm results within 24 hours. The intention was to offer the test to frontline healthcare workers in the US and Ireland.

The home test uses only the nasal swab, which is processed in LetsGetChecked’s lab in the US, with results delivered to the customer’s mobile app within 24 hours of the sample being received at the lab.

The swab is transported in a special tube with a solution that deactivates the virus, protecting those who may have to handle the package.

Emergency use

Emergency use authorisation allows the FDA to sanction the use of unapproved medical products, or unapproved uses of approved medical products, during a declared public health emergency. The FDA states that it can be used when certain criteria are met, including that there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives.

“The coronavirus crisis has impacted everyone and we are delighted to not only introduce a reliable testing solution, but one that is safe for everyone involved in the supply chain. Our entire system was considered as part of the review process,” said Gwen Murphy, director of epidemiology and clinical studies at LetsGetChecked.

“At-home testing will play a central role in ensuring a safe workplace and we are helping to develop and inform protocols with that in mind.”

The California-based lab has the capacity to process 300,000 tests a week, but it is building towards the ability to process millions of tests a week. Testing has consistently been highlighted by health experts as key to reopening economies safely.

“With the FDA EUA [emergency use authorisation], we are thrilled to introduce the Sure-track Test to offer convenient, secure, and highly accurate at-home testing for coronavirus to communities in need in the United States,” said chief executive Peter Foley. “We’ve spent years building the only true end-to-end service on the market, which allows us to deliver unparalleled service to our customers.”

At-home screening

LetsGetChecked recently offered testing free of charge to people involved in the charity TaylorMade Driving Relief tournament in the US, administering tests to players and staff.

Founded in 2015, LetsGetChecked has offered its private at-home screening model to more than 335,000 people in the past five years, with 13,500 infections and diseases detected.

Pricing for its tests start at about €50 and usually only require a simple prick of the finger.

Although it began with sexual health tests, the company’s current list of tests includes men and women’s health, and diagnostics for vitamin levels, thyroid function and cortisol levels. The company has continued to offer its standard diagnostic tests to clients during the coronavirus outbreak.