Irish HomeCare to create 750 jobs amid surge in demand

Home care service provider Irish HomeCare is to create 750 jobs in the next 18 months as it seeks to double its workforce.

The company said the recruitment drive, which is beginning immediately, are in response to a surge in demand for personalised home care across the country.

The Co Monaghan-headquartered company provides a range of care and support services to enable people to live at home independently and safely for as long as possible.

The majority of the new roles will be flexible carer roles in elderly care, reablement, palliative and specialist support, with the company providing training to successful candidates. The remaining 50 roles are full time positions for nurses, tutors, operational managers and supervisors, and other administrative and support staff.

“We have experienced a significant surge in demand for our services across the country and are delighted to be adding 750 new roles so that we can continue to provide the highest standards of care to vulnerable people in our society,” said John Florence, chief executive of Irish HomeCare. “Through our extensive range of support services, we enable people to maintain their independence in the comfort of their own homes within their communities.”

A larger proportion of the care roles are based in the east of the country, with 370 available in Leinster. A further 130 roles are available in Munster, 110 in Connaught and 90 in Ulster.

“Home has proven to be the safest place for care delivery throughout the pandemic and this has contributed significantly to the demand that we have experienced recently,” Mr Florence said. “We are pleased to be able to expand our services as part of a home-first approach to care and contribute to the post-pandemic economic recovery as a consequence.”

Irish HomeCare is also investing in a new South Dublin base in Park West, bringing the total number of support offices to 10.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar welcomed the new jobs, describing it as an incredible expansion. “These are jobs doing essential work for those that need it most, in communities all across the country,” he said.