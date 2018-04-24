Irish firm Hibergene unveils new rapid test for meningitis

Irish firm HiberGene Diagnostics has unveiled a new combination test for meningococcal and pneumococcal meningitis that can give accurate results in under 60 minutes.

The test will cover 90 percent of cases of bacterial meningitis and will help speed up treatment of the illness. Traditional microbiological methods can up to 48 hours, and treatment of the disease is time sensitive.

The launch of the test coincides with World Meningitis Day.

The Irish company developed the test at its facility in Sandyford, Co Dublin. It uses loop-mediated isothermal amplification, or Lamp, with samples incubated and read on HiberGene’s HG Swift instrument.

The HG Pneumo/Meningo Combo test brings to five the number of meningitis tests HiberGene offers. The company has also developed products for Group B Streptococcus, Clostridium difficile and Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

“HiberGene’s mission is to provide the world with a new generation of rapid diagnostic tests capable of saving time and thus saving lives,” said Brendan Farrell, HiberGene chief executive. “We believe our new combination test for meningococcal and pneumococcal meningitis is a breakthrough in the fight against bacterial meningitis.”

HiberGene said the new test would be sold through its global network of more than 45 distributors in 60 countries.

The company is also raising €5 million to help fund an expansion of its research and development resources and build up its marketing. HiberGene employs 25 people at its Sandyford facility.