How the private sector answered Ireland’s call for help on coronavirus testing

Biopharma companies, big and small, have chipped in to help the State source materials including reagent

Mark Paul

A massive back-end testing regime will be a crucial part of the State’s strategy to map the virus’s progression through the population. Photograph: iStockphoto

It was the second week in March when the HSE first contacted Dublin company, Aalto Bio Reagents. “We’ve got a real challenge here,” said an official.

That was the week when it clicked with the Government and public health authorities that the Republic was facing a major Covid-19 crisis. In just a couple of days, the St Patrick’s festival was cancelled, schools were shut, and the authorities first turned to the private sector for help in setting up a virus testing regime.

