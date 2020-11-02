Healthcare group RocDoc to open three private Covid-19 testing centres

Irish healthcare group RocDoc will open three new private Covid-19 testing centres, creating 200 jobs, amid soaring demand for tests from the public.

The company launched a drive-thru testing service at its base in Ashbourne, Co Meath, in August. Now it is planning to ramp up and roll out additional testing sites across the State.

RocDoc says it is close to opening a second drive-thru centre in Ashbourne, while there are advanced plans for one in the Limerick/Clare area and another in Cork.

To attend State-run testing centres, patients need a doctor’s referral. However, people can attend the private RocDoc centres and get tested on their own volition.

The company offers approved molecular tests at a cost of between €149 and €199, depending on how fast the results are required.

The company said it is in the process of recruiting for swabbing staff, various medical professionals and customer care staff to meet the demand for Covid-19 testing.

Public demand

“Since starting in Ashbourne in August, our drive-thru test centre has been operating seven days a week to meet public demand and we are receiving requests from across the country,” chief executive David Rock said.

“We can offer express tests with results in only a few hours. The winter flu period has increased demand and we will need an additional 200 staff for our three new locations,” he said.

“The advantage of these drive-thru locations is that patients can remain at a safe distance within their own vehicles,” he added.

The company also said it is receiving requests from businesses in the greater Dublin region to test staff, many of whom work in agri-food and other essential sectors.

“RocDoc also offers a mobile category two laboratory and testing facility which can meet the needs of large organisations that require same day results,” Mr Rock said. “This means we can offer businesses on-site, express testing of staff which helps them keep their businesses open.