Harbourvest to sell Mater Private stake to Infravia

US Investment fund Harbourvest is selling hospital group Mater Private to French player Infravia Capital Partners.

The buyer confirmed on Thursday that it has agreed to buy the hospital business from Harbourvest.

Infravia’s statement did not include a price, but the previous owner, Capvest, came close to selling the business for €500 million.

Mater Private owns hospitals in Dublin and Cork, two cancer treatment centres in Limerick and Liverpool, and a number of out-patient clinics.

Vincent Levita, Infravia chief executive, noted that the Mater was the Republic’s leading healthcare group.

“The company has a fantastic reputation for quality and is focused in some of the highest areas of need, in particular, cardiology, oncology and orthopaedics,” he said.

John Hurley, Mater Private chief executive, said that the Irish group was looking forward to working with Infravia.

Infravia focuses on infrastructure and manages €3 billion worth of assets across Europe.