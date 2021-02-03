GSK, CureVac to develop next-generation Covid-19 vaccines
New vaccine will target several variants in one product
Photograph: iStock
Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a deal to develop next-generation vaccines against Covid-19 that target several variants in one product.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, the partners said they were targeting a possible launch in 2022.
GSK will also support the production of up to 100 million doses of CureVac’s first generation Covid-19 vaccine candidate in 2021, they said. – Reuters