Gilead to add 140 jobs in Ireland as it plans new Dublin base

Gilead Sciences is to add 140 jobs to its Irish operation as it opens a new Dublin base and establishes a paediatric centre of excellence in Ireland, investing about €7 million in its operations here.

The company is seeking to add to several departments, including process development and analytical operations, legal, human resources, supply chain, information technology, facilities and engineering, and financial shared services.

Recruitment for the new jobs has already begun, with Gilead expecting to fill 80 jobs within 12 months and the remainder by early 2022.

The company, which currently employs 370 full time staff in Ireland and has already invested €225 million here, said the majority of the roles will be at its as-yet undecided Dublin base. The remainder will be at Gilead’s existing operations in Cork, where it manufactures and packages 22 drug products, including HIV and HCV solid oral products that account for about 25 per cent of Gilead’s total solid oral drug production. It also has a financial shared services centre in Little Island, Co Cork, and a distribution centre in Dublin that distributes to 90 markets worldwide.

“Gilead has a long record of operating in Ireland and our teams here have played a critical role in ensuring that patients in Europe and other parts of the world outside of the United States have access to our medicines,” commented David Cadogan, vice president of manufacturing operations and general manager, Gilead Sciences Ireland. “With this additional investment, we are looking forward to continuing this important work and growing our presence here in Ireland.”

The news was welcomed by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar.

“Gilead has been steadily growing its presence here over the last 20 years and today’s announcement underlines the company’s commitment to Ireland,” he said. “This expansion shows that Ireland offers the right conditions - particularly our skilled and talented workforce - to allow companies like Gilead to grow their operations here.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said it was positive news for the industry. “It demonstrates a huge vote of confidence in Ireland and our strong value proposition,” he said.