Galway medical devices start-up sold in deal worth up to $150m

Galway-based medical devices startup Novate Medical has been acquired by listed British specialty healthcare group BTG in a deal worth up to $150 million (€128.9 million).

Novate has developed a special filter designed to prevent blood clots reaching the lungs in high-risk clinical situations.

Called an “inferior vena cava” filter device (IVC filter), the advantage of its Sentry device is that it is bioconvertible, which means that it degrades in the body, avoiding the need for a second surgical procedure to remove it.

Clots, or pulmonary embolisms, are a major risk for many people who undergo surgery each year. They are understood to affect more than 1.2 million people every year in the United States and Europe and may account for up to half a million deaths annually.

Founded by two former C R Bard executives, Chas Taylor and Paul Gilson, in 2006, Novate has recently secured 510(k) regulatory clearance in the US. A recent year-long clinical trial revealed it did not have any of the complications that have been associated with other IVC filters.

BTG said it will make an initial payment of $20 million in cash for Novate, with a possible further $130 million payable, based on certain commercial targets being achieved.

The British company intends to launch Sentry in the US, where the company has an existing salesforce, over the next six months.

Novate had raised €12.7 million in funding over the past decade from backers which include Act Venture Capital, Seroba Life Sciences, Omnes Capital, Crédit Agricole and Enterprise Ireland.

BTG, which is headquartered in London, was founded in 1991. It is an international specialist healthcare company that is developing and commercialising products targeting critical care, cancer and other disorders.

“This bolt-on acquisition further enhances BTG’s strength in the vascular space.” said Louise Makin, BTG’s chief executive. “Novate’s unique IVC filter offers our existing customers a highly complementary product in the management of pulmonary embolism.”

Novate had gross assets of €3.6 million at the end of 2017 and incurred operating losses of €2 million.

BTG, which had revenues of £570 million last year, trades in London. Its share price was down 1.2 per cent in early trading on Friday.