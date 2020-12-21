Europe gives green light to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine

Europe’s medicines regulator has recommended conditional approval for the Covid vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The European Medicines Agency met to discuss the vaccine on Monday.

The final hurdle before people start receiving the vaccine is approval by the European Commission, which is expected to follow by Wednesday. Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last week said that European Union countries would begin inoculating people over December 27th to 29th.

The regulator in Switzerland, which is not an EU member, approved the vaccine at the weekend. – Reuters