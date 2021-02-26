EU likely to approve Johnson & Johnson vaccine in early March

The European Union’s medicines regulator is set to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine early next month, bolstering supplies even as governments struggle to get shots into people’s arms.

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) nod is expected on March 11th, an EU official said, on condition of anonymity. It would clear the way for market authorisation of a fourth Covid-19 vaccine, alongside those from Moderna, AstraZeneca and a partnership of Pfizer and BioNTech.

An EMA spokesperson said the agency is working toward issuing an opinion by mid-March but it couldn’t confirm a date.

The EU official also said EMA talks are ongoing with Russian authorities on the Sputnik V vaccine and it may receive data soon to begin a rolling review process.

Meanwhile, scientists at Johnson & Johnson were on Friday evening making the case for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant emergency authorisation for its vaccine.

The company told a panel of experts on Friday its vaccine was safe and effective, and had been proven through multiple clinical trials.

If the panel gives the go-ahead after Friday’s meeting, the FDA could authorise the vaccine as soon as this weekend, making it the third authorised vaccine in the United States and the first to work after a single dose.

Deliveries

The European Commission has said deliveries of the J&J shot are expected to begin in early April, adding to a surge in supplies over the second and third quarters. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen showed a slide to EU leaders during a video summit on Thursday projecting a dramatic increase in vaccine deliveries over the coming months.

The EU’s advance purchase deal with J&J allows member states to purchase vaccines for 200 million people, with an option for another 200 million.

The EMA is also carrying out a rolling review of vaccine candidates from CureVac and Novavax. The commission has struck deals for the initial purchase of 225 million CureVac shots and concluded exploratory talks with Novavax to purchase 100 million doses. – Bloomberg, Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021