EU expected to approve single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The European Medicines Agency is expected to approve the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine later today, in what would be the fourth vaccine approved by the bloc.

The company has committed to deliver 200 million doses to the EU this year with 600,000 pencilled in to arrive in Ireland between April and June.

The ease of administering the vaccine, which can be stored in an ordinary fridge and requires only one dose, has been flagged as a game-changer but a global scramble for doses is putting pressure on supply chains.

United States president Joe Biden has made the Johnson & Johnson jabs a cornerstone of plans to speed up his vaccination rollout and has retained a ban on exporting jabs, a difficulty for European supply as the US multinational’s supply chain is trans-Atlantic.

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has stepped in to provide a factory near Lyon to make doses, where it says it has the capacity to make up to 12 million doses a month.

The European medicines regulator has been reviewing trial data on the jab on a rolling basis as it emerged for months in a bid to speed its decision on the vaccine.

Further Covid-19 vaccines are also under rolling review by the EMA but have not yet applied for authorisation, including Curevac, Novavax, and Sputnik V.