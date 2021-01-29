EU agrees export controls in row over Covid vaccine contract

The European Commission said on Friday it had agreed a plan to control exports of vaccines from the European Union, including to Britain, arguing it needed to do so to ensure its own supplies.

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference the export monitoring and controls were “time limited”, initially lasting until the end of March, and applied to COVID-19 vaccines the EU had bought in advance.

The bloc could block the export of a vaccine if it determined that this could undermine the EU’s own supplies.

The export controls come amid a deepening row with AstraZeneca over its surprise notification to the EU that it would be able to provide just 60 per cent of expected doses by the end of March.

That figure had already been reduced in December. Instead of the 100 million doses it was originally contracted to deliver, AstraZeneca said in December that it would only manage to supply 80 million. That figure has now dropped to 31 million, though the British-based drug company has since increased that number by eight million in an attempt to mollify the European Commission.

Speaking on Friday as a redacted version of the disputed AstraZeneca contract was published with the company’s agreement, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said it was “crystal clear” that AstraZeneca is bound by its contract to deliver coronavirus vaccine doses produced in the UK to the EU to make up for a shortfall in production in Belgium.

She dismissed the arguments of AstraZeneca’s chief executive, Pascal Soriot, that the British government had a first claim on doses produced in Oxford and Staffordshire.

Dr von der Leyen said the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company was legally obliged to use all four plants named in its contract – two in the UK, one in Belgium and a fourth in the Netherlands – to deliver on its promised order.

“AstraZeneca promised us explicitly that no other obligations stand in the way of fulfilling this contract, and that is all that counts here,” she said.

The European Commission has paid €336 million for 400 million doses, the first 100 million of which were due to be delivered in the first quarter of this year.

“We want to know what’s going on,” said Dr von der Leyen on Deutschlandfunk. “What I’m demanding is transparency and dependable planning.

In Dublin, the Government is developing contingency plans if it is not able to administer AstraZeneca to the over-65s. However, Government sources said there is confidence there would be sufficient Pfizer supplies from mid-February onwards to allow for the vaccination of older people, but conceded that logistical issues would be more challenging if this was required.

Sources said the third cohort in the vaccine list – the over 70s – could still be done by the end of spring, rather than March, if AstraZeneca were not available. – Additional reporting from Reuters