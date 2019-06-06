Dublin biotech company launches protein to detect virus

A Dublin-based provider of raw materials to the pharmaceutical industry has launched a product to detect and diagnose an infections disease known as Venezuela Equine Encephalitis.

Aalto Bio Reagents launched the first commercially available protein to detect the mosquito-borne virus which can affect humans and animals. It causes flu-like symptoms and headaches in healthy individuals and can cause serious illness and death in the young, old and immunocompromised patients.

Since the virus was first isolated in 1938, there have been 21 reported outbreaks in the Americas. The virus usually occurs after periods of long rain which can cause mosquito populations to rise rapidly.

Columbia

One of the largest outbreaks of the virus occurred in Columbia in 1995, according to Aalto Bio, with 14,156 cases and at least 26 deaths.

Aalto Bio chief executive Philip Noone said this is the first in a series of products the company will launch to deal with emerging diseases. The launch of the protein to detect Venezuela Equine Encephalitis will, he added, enable faster diagnosis, identification and treatment.

The company launched its new protein at the 11th international global virus network meeting.