Dublin-based biopharma company GH Research raises $125m

GH Research, a Dublin-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has closed a $125 million (€ 105 million) Series B founding round.

Founded in 2018, the company develops novel therapies for the management of psychiatric and neurological disorders.

Its lead product, GH001, which has the potential to offer ultra-rapid and deep remissions in depression, has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial.

The company intends to use the new financing to advance GH001 into clinical development in additional psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also plans to advance GH002, another product candidate, into clinical development, as well as explore additional drug delivery approaches.

The Series B round was co-led by Boston-based RA Capital and New York-headwuarterd RTW Investments, with participation from existing investor BVF Partners. Acuta Capital Partners, Boxer Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Deerfield Management Company, Logos Capital, Surveyor Capital, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners and Verition Fund Management, also participated in the financing.