Dublin-based Amryt buys US pharma business Chiasma in deal worth $330m

Irish rare disease drug group Amryt has acquired a US business in a landmark deal that expands its portfolio of medicines.

The deal to buy US-headquartered Chiasma, which is said to value it at $330 million (€277 million) , comes as Amryt upgraded full year forecasts marginally as it announced figures for the first quarter that pointed to a signficant reduction in losses at the business.

Amryt sells two drugs Lomitapide – branded Lojuxita in the EU – and Metreleptin, known as Myalepta, for treating cholesterol and similar conditions.

It also developing Oleogel-S10, a drug for treating a rare condition called butterfly skin, or epidermolysis bullosa.

Contribution

It reported revenue of $48.4 million for the first quarter 2021, up nearly 9 per cent year on year, and an operating loss of $3.4 million for the period, while increasing its full-year revenue guidance to $205-$210 million.

This does not include any potential contribution “from the proposed Chiasma transaction,” the company said.

Amryt has agreed to buy Chiasma, which has a subsidiary in Israel. “The combined company will be a global leader in rare and orphan diseases with three on- market commercial products, a global commercial and operational footprint and a significant development pipeline of therapies with the financial flexibility to execute its growth plans,” it said.

Chiasma ’s Mycapssa drug has become the first FDA-approved oral therapy - instead of injections – for acromegaly, a rare endocrine disorder.

Acromegaly is typically caused by a benign tumour in the pituitary gland, resulting in hormone overproduction and excess growth or giganticism, resulting in a range of symptoms, including the enlargement of hands, feet and/or internal organs. It affects an estimated 69,000 people worldwide.

Acquisition

Amryt chief executive Joe Wiley said the acquisition, if approved, could ad growth of between 12-1 5 per cent on 2020 .

“I am very pleased with today’s very strong results for Q1 which represent a 13.9 per cent increase in revenues on Q4 and which demonstrate the continued positive momentum and growth we are experiencing in our business across our two commercial products globally,” he said.

“Q1 was extremely busy and we delivered a number of commercial and regulatory successes during the quarter . Our two commercial products, Metreleptin and Lomitapide , continue to deliver solid growth across a host of metrics including revenue, EBITDA growth, cash generation and market expansion,” he said.