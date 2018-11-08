Draghi says State’s economic recovery ‘impressive’ but warns on Brexit

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi told members of the Oireachtas Finance Committee that the Republic’s recovery from the financial crisis has been “impressive”, though he said levels of private debt and loan arrears remain high.

“I am conscious that I am speaking in a country that went through a severe crisis,” Mr Draghi said. “The Irish people made tremendous efforts, for which I have great respect. And these efforts are now paying off.”

Mr Draghi said that with Brexit negotiations ongoing and less than five months to go before the UK leaves the EU, it is “essential to prepare for all outcomes, including a no-deal scenario”.

“While the direct trade effects of a hard Brexit would be limited for the euro area as a whole, Ireland is more exposed due to its very close trade relations with the United Kingdom,” he said.

Mr Draghi added that he had previously said before the European Parliament that the EU “will stand behind Ireland, will back Ireland” as Brexit unfolds.