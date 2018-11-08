Draghi says Irish banking ‘quasi-monopoly’ keeping rates high

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi told members of the Oireachtas finance committee in Dublin on Thursday that the “quasi monopoly” of Ireland’s banking sector and high level of soured loans in the country are conspiring to keep mortgage rates well above the euro-zone average.

“If the government can take action to reduce the degree [of] the presence of a monopoly, that would be welcome,” Mr Draghi said on Thursday afternoon as he became the first sitting head of the ECB to appear before an Oireachtas committee.

A decade after the financial crisis, AIB and Bank of Ireland control about 60 per cent of the Republic’s mortgage market, after overseas-owned lenders, including Bank of Scotland (Ireland) and Dankse Bank, retrenched and Irish Nationwide Building Society’s assets were put into liquidation. The average Irish standard variable mortgage rate stood at 3.15 per cent in August, compared to 1.77 per cent across the wider euro area, according to Central Bank figures.

Mr Draghi added, however, that high levels of non-performing loans (NPLs) in Irish banks are also contributing to higher borrowing rates, as they are costly for banks to carry on their books.

The ECB president highlighted that there are two groups of borrowers that fall behind in loan repayments : “strategic” defaulters, and people who are “too poor”. The latter category is a “social problem” where borrowers should be supported by “fiscal” and “social” measures, rather than left to weigh on the financial system, he said, without elaborating.

Meanwhile, Mr Draghi said that Ireland’s recovery from the financial crisis has been “impressive”, though he highlighted that levels of private debt and loan arrears remain high.

“I am conscious that I am speaking in a country that went through a severe crisis,” Mr Draghi said. “The Irish people made tremendous efforts, for which I have great respect. And these efforts are now paying off.”

Mr Draghi said that with Brexit negotiations ongoing and less than five months to go before the UK leaves the EU, it is “essential to prepare for all outcomes, including a no-deal scenario”.

“While the direct trade effects of a hard Brexit would be limited for the euro area as a whole, Ireland is more exposed due to its very close trade relations with the United Kingdom,” he said.

The Italian native, whose eight-year term is due to conclude next November, said the Republic can help protect itself from the economy overheating again, or from the fallout from Brexit, by rebuilding “fiscal buffers”.

When asked about the Government’s plans to establish a so-called rainy day fund, with €3 billion set aside by 2021, Mr Draghi said: “If it falls into the category for building fiscal buffers for situations where things are not going to be as good as they are today, that is a wise thing to do.”

Responding to comments from Sinn Fein’s finance spokesman, Pearse Doherty TD, that the ECB played a “very negative” role by refusing to allow Ireland to impose losses on bank bondholders during the crisis, Mr Draghi said the Frankfurt-based institution provided “unprecedented” funding to Irish banks. That peaked at €136 billion in late 2010.

He said, however, that he saw his appearance before the Committee as a “conversation to mend a relationship that has been fraught”.

