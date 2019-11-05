Double digit profit growth at First Derivatives after ‘major’ deal

Profit at Newry-headquartered technology company First Derivatives grew 12 per cent in the first half of its financial year helped by “notable deals” including one with a “major Japanese bank”.

The company, which provides trading and risk management software systems and consulting services to the capital markets industry, said profit before tax increased to £8.4 million (€9.72 million) in the six months to the end of August while revenue rose 11 per cent to £116.7 million.

Software revenue accounted for the majority of that total revenue figure, and rose 13 per cent to £71.4 million helped by growth in recurring license revenue. Managed services and consulting revenue rose 7 per cent to £45.2 million.

The company’s primary platform - Kx Technology - analysis vast quantities of data enabling rapid development of new applications. It recorded 18 per cent growth in the period.

Aside from the contract with the Japanese bank for its Kx platform, First Derivatives also signed a deal with a high profile Formula One team, adding to its work with Aston Martin Red Bull racing.

The success in the period was overshadowed by the death of the company’s founder and chief executive Brian Conlon in July. Mr Conlon has been replaced on an interim basis by non-executive chairman Seamus Keating while the company continues with its chief executive recruitment process.

Pipeline

Looking forward, the company said the investment programme undertaken in recent years has generated a “strong pipeline of opportunities” across its business. However, the company’s net debt in the period stood at £60.2 million, up from £24.2 million at the same point last year.

“Our financial performance was solid, and we are encouraged by the growing momentum through the period that provides confidence in achieving another year of strong growth, in line with consensus forecasts,” Mr Keating said.

“We successfully executed on our strategy during the period, signing a number of key contracts across our business, and making strong progress towards securing landmark contracts in the markets we are targeting across industry,” he added.

First Derivatives, which services the top 20 global investment bank and numerous regulators and exchanges with its fintech software, employed more than 2,400 staff during the first half of this year.