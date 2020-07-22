Diaceutics notches us ‘significant’ client win with DXRX platform

Diagnostic commercialisation company Diaceutics has signed a “significant” deal with a major pharmaceutical company to develop a solution for the US market to improve testing using the DXRX platform.

The deal, which will initially be worth $1.27 million, will also support the unnamed pharmaceutical company’s activities in the immunotherapy field. The company said the contract win was “significant”.

The DXRX platform aims to support the use of precision medicines, helping to get precision drugs to more patients who will benefit from them. The platform, which represents a €26 million investment, is set to launch in the fourth quarter.

“This client win marks another milestone in the commercial success of Diaceutics,” said Peter Keeling, Diaceutics’ chief executive. “Our data and new commercialisation platform DXRX are designed to provide a full end-to-end service, and via these we believe we are well placed to significantly improve patient testing for our clients’ therapy in this challenging cancer setting.”