DePuy Synthes to create 30 jobs with €36m investment

Medtech company DePuy Synthes Ireland is to create 30 new jobs with an investment of €36 million in research and development at its Cork facility.

DePuy Synthes, which employs more than 1,000 people at its innovation centre in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, is a subsidiary of healthcare giant Johnson and Johnson. It manufactures orthopaedic products including hip and knee replacement joints.

The company first established operations in Cork in 1997. It carried out a €53.2 million expansion at the plant three years ago. IDA Ireland said the latest investment would be used by the company to expand the scale and scope of activities at the facility.

“It will result in significant developments at the company’s materials and surface technology centre, including co-location with Johnson & Johnson’s 3D printing centre of excellence,” it said.

Projects will focus on advancing material science in 3D printing, coatings and surface treatments to meet future needs.

The expansion includes the establishment of a 3-D printing development and launch centre on-site, as well as the Johnson & Johnson 3D bioprinting laboratory, launched last year in collaboration with Trinity College Dublin.

DePuy Synthes’ Cork facility was last year named as one of the top nine most advanced factories in the world due to its use of internet of things (IoT) technology.

It achieved the ranking for using the technology to make old machines talk to one another. The result was a 10 per cent reduction in operating costs, and a 5 per cent drop in machine downtime.

The plant was one of nine named by the World Economic Forum as the leading factories globally for embedding new technologies such as IoT into modern production.

The facilities were selected from an initial list of more than 1,000 manufacturing companies based on their successful implementation of so-called “fourth industrial revolution” technologies.

