DCC to acquire primary care supplier Wörner for €80m

DCC, the Irish diversified energy and services group, is to acquire Wörner Medizinprodukte Holding, a supplier of medical and laboratory products to the primary care sector in Germany and Switzerland for €80 million.

Wörner, which was established in 1991, had revenue of approximately € 70 million in 2020 and employs 158 people. Wörner will continue to be led by its existing management team from its headquarters in Reutlingen, Germany.

Dublin headquartered DCC said that Wörner will join its Vital group, a provider of medical products to the hospital, community and primary care sectors in Britain and Ireland.

Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC, said the deal represents “a significant scale-up” of its primary care business and extends DCC Vital’s sales and marketing activities into continental Europe for the first time.

“DCC Vital is a key growth platform for DCC and has delivered strong organic growth in recent years in the sales and marketing of medical products across the primary care, community, and hospital sectors. DCC Vital will continue to build its business across Europe in the coming years and Wörner will provide an excellent platform for further acquisition activity, both in Germany, Europe’s largest healthcare market, and across the DACH region,” Mr Murphy said.

DCC said it is acquiring Wörner based on an initial enterprise value of about € 80 million.The acquisition is expected to complete in April 2021.