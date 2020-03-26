Cork-based Healthcare 21 Group snaps up British distributor

Irish medical equipment supplier Healthcare 21 Group has acquired Cardio Solutions (UK) Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

While no financial details for the transaction were revealed, industry sources estimate Healthcare 21 paid in excess of €10 million for the Harrogate-based company.

Founded in 2005, Cardio Solutions is one of the largest foremost independent distributors of cardiothoracic, vascular, electrophysiology and interventional cardiology products through Britain and Ireland.

The deal is the latest in a number of acquisitions by Cork-based Healthcare 21 and follows on from the recent purchase of Xograph, which completed in early January.

Healthcare 21 Group has tripled in size in less than three years and the latest deal means it now employs more than 500 people and will have annual revenues of more than €165million.

The group was established in 2003 by Owen Curtin to supply medical and surgical consumables to the acute care sector. It is now led by Tara Kearney.

Goal

“The inclusion of Cardio Solutions, its expertise, products and portfolio, underpins our goal within the UK and European healthcare sector to be the number one, best in class provider of specialist sales, marketing and technical service solutions,” said Mr Curtin, now the company’s chairman.

“This latest addition to our rapidly growing family of products and businesses will help drive sales and growth for our network of leading global healthcare manufacturers and thereby further assist clinicians in improving healthcare outcomes for their patients.”