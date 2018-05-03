Clinical trials firm Icon grows revenue by 7% in first quarter

Revenue at Dublin-headquartered clinical trials company Icon, which employs more than 1,000 people in the Republic, increased by 7.1 per cent during the first quarter, the company has said.

Revenue for the period ended March 31st increased to $462.6 million from $432 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross “business wins” – or new clients – in the first quarter amounted to $703 million, while cancellations came to $113 million. This resulted in net business wins of $590 million.

Income from operations increased by 8.3 per cent to $92.8 million as compared with $85.7 million during the same period last year.

Net income increased by 10.7 per cent to $79 million, compared with $71.4 million in the same quarter last year.

The company continued its share repurchase program in the quarter, buying $38.2 million worth of stock at an average price of $110.71 per share.

Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $40.5 million. Capital expenditure for the quarter was $8.3 million.

As a result, the company had net cash of $4.6 million on March 31st, compared to net cash of $11.6 million on December 31st, 2017 and net debt of $29.6 million at the end of March 2017.

Icon chief executive Dr Steve Cutler said he was “very pleased with the solid start” the company has made to 2018.

“Revenue grew by over 7 per cent year on year and, along with the continued leverage of our best in industry support departments, we delivered further value to our shareholders with earnings per share increasing by 11.6 per cent to $1.44,” he said.

“During the quarter we completed a further $38 million of our share repurchase program and as a result we are increasing our earnings guidance by $0.02 to $5.91 - $6.11, and reconfirming our revenue in the range of $2.5bn-$2.6 billion.”

Icon currently operates from 98 locations in 38 countries and has approximately 13,380 employees.