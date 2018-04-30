Chinese biopharma firm to create 400 jobs in Dundalk

A major Chinese biopharmaceutical company has confirmed it has chosen Dundalk, Co Louth, as the location for it’s first global site.

WuXi Biologics will invest €325 million and create 400 new jobs over five years at the new biologics drug substance manufacturing facility.

This is in addition to approximately 700 construction jobs.

The facility will be built on an IDA owned greenfield site at Mullagharlin, adjacent to the M1 motorway.