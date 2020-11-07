Chanelle Pharma starts search for new chief executive

Chanelle Pharma has started a search for a new chief executive to succeed founder Michael Burke.

Mr Burke, who has run the business since he founded it in Loughrea, Co Galway, in 1983, will move to the post of executive chairman. Chanelle is the largest homegrown manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals in Ireland.

Mr Burke (72) has built the business to a point where it employs 550 people and exports products to 96 markets worldwide, with turnover rising 11 per cent last year, he said. It has announced investment of €156 million in the business over the eight years up to 2023 when it hopes to employ 850 people.

R&D strategy

In his new role, Mr Burke will continue to lead the company’s R&D strategy, including managing the company’s product pipeline.

“The appointment of a new CEO who can deliver on the company’s strategic plan will bring new energy and focus while allowing me to concentrate my efforts on maintaining a productive R&D pipeline of new products in both veterinary and human healthcare,” Mr Burke said.

Chanelle this year entered the US market with its Spot-On anti-parasitic treatment for dogs and cats. It is starting construction next year on a new dedicated manufacturing facility at Loughrea for liquid and paste products for the US market.