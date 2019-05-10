Cathal Friel reverses Open Orphan into Venn Life Sciences

Leading corporate figures Cathal Friel and John Given are behind the proposed reverse takeover of listed clinical trials group Venn Life Sciences by pharma services business Open Orphan.

The move comes as Venn issued a profit warning alongside results for 2018.

Shares in Venn were suspended on the London AIM market on Friday morning at the request of the company as it announced a merger of the business with Open Orphan.

The all-share transaction will see Venn issue new shares to meet the £5.7 million sterling cost of Open Orphan. The company said that the shares would be issued to Open Orphan’s shareholders “with reference to a relative value of Venn of approximately £4 million”.

Mr Friel, a former director of Merrion Capital, Fastnet Oil & Gas and Amryt Pharma, will become chief executive company with immediate effect. Venn’s current CEO, Tony Richardson, will remain with the merged company as corporate development director.

Mr Friel had been non-executive chairman of the company since late last year when Venn signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Open Orphan as part of its effort to assume a market leading position in outsourced development of treatments for rare diseases.

He will be replaced as chairman by Prof Brendan Buckley, a former chief medical office at clinical trials group, Icon, who also joined the Venn board last December. He is also a founding shareholder and director of Open Orphan,

Mr Friel and his wife Pamela Iyer are the largest shareholders in Open Orphan, holding a combined 47.4 per cent shareholding, according to documents filed at Companies Office.

Mr Given, a former senior partner at A&L Goodbody, who has also worked at pharma group Elan and was a founder and executive chairman at listed pharma portfolio investor Malin, has a 30 per cent shareholding in Open Orphan through his Crow Rock Capital vehicle.

In a statement, the company said it intends to undertake a share offering to new and existing shareholder once the merger is agreed by Venn shareholders. Details of the fundraise, designed to drive the business and its commitment to further acquisitions, will be announced later, the company said.

Separately, Venn published results for 2018 showing that it had fallen back into the red.

The company reported a loss as measured by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of €1.06 million before exceptionals compared with an Ebitda profit of €960 million in 2017. Total revenue was down to €14.6 million from €17.8 million a year earlier.

The company said that, in 2019, it had experienced “a continuation of prior year trends, with low utilisation, resulting in revenue and Ebitda being behind management forecasts for the year to date”

Despite expectations of an increase in revenues and profitability over coming months, the company’s directors said they “expect additional financial resource to be required in order for the company to successfully execute its growth strategy”.

The results were published just before the announcement of the reverse takeover.

In the results, Mr Richardson said Venn had played a “pivotal role in the development of a successful drug for the treatment of a rare medical condition” though he said he could not identify the client company.

“This is the culmination of three years’ work and provides a critical proof point regarding Venn’s drug development capabilities,” he said.