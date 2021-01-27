British factories should make up AstraZeneca vaccine supply, EU says, as row deepens

AstraZeneca factories in the UK should manufacture Covid-19 vaccines for the European Union, EU officials have said, in a deepening row with the pharmaceutical company after it announced it would fail to deliver the expected doses.

The EU hit back at the company after its chief executive Pascal Soriot gave an interview in which he blamed the supply disruption on teething problems that could have been avoided if the EU had signed its contract earlier, and suggested governments were getting “emotional”.

EU officials pushed back at Mr Soriot’s interpretation of the contract, in which he indicated that the EU’s vaccine supply was dependent on factories located in the EU, saying that two British factories were also named in the contract and that the doses they manufacture should be sent to the EU to fulfil the contract.

“I categorically reject this, they signed an agreement,” EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said of the idea that the UK’s doses should be delivered first as its contract was signed earlier.

“We reject the logic of first come first served. That may work at the neighbourhood butchers but not in contracts, and not in our advance production agreements. There’s no priority clause in the advance production agreement.”

The row risks pitting British demands for vaccine dose deliveries against those from the EU, raising the prospect of a bitter row just weeks after Brexit took full effect. Thousands of people in the North have already received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot. Photograph: EPA

EU funding

AstraZeneca was allocated €336 million in public EU funding to help the development and production of its vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University, in exchange for agreeing to supply the EU with 400 million early doses, part of a portfolio of more than two billion doses pre-booked by the bloc in a bid to halt the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of those, over 100 million doses were due to arrive by the end of March, according to EU officials. The company suggested a slight supply issue in early December, but informed the EU last Friday that only a quarter of the expected amount would be delivered by the end of March, officials said.

After that, the company has given the EU no information about what quantity of deliveries can be expected, denying that the EU’s supply was dependent on factories in Belgium and Germany, and saying that the fully functioning plants located in the United Kingdom were the first set down as sources for the EU’s doses.

EU officials suggested that some vaccines produced by AstraZeneca in its European factories may have been shipped elsewhere, including the UK. “The customs data do not lie,” an EU official said. ”We can see vaccines were sent to many countries.”

“Their story is slightly inconsistent, and we have had different versions of what their story was. We even had a different story from different members of the team of AstraZeneca,” an EU official said. “We even had one saying that quantities were shipping, but then that disappeared as an explanation.”

European commissioner in charge of Health Stella Kyriakides. Photograph: AFP via Getty

Inspect factories

Belgian authorities may inspect the local AstraZeneca factory blamed for the production delays to verify what the problem is, officials said.

Clarity on what was agreed between the EU and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company is difficult due to confidentiality agreements.

But the European Commission has asked the company for its agreement to make the contract public, according to EU officials, who suggested that Mr Soriot’s interview on the subject may have breached confidentiality clauses.