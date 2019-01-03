Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire Celgene for $74bn

Bristol-Myers Squibb, the US drugmaker that employs about 650 people in the Republic, has agreed to acquire biotech group Celgene for $74 billion (€65 billion). The transaction is one of the largest pharmaceutical deals in history.

Celgene shares will be valued at $102.43 per share at the $74 billion price tag, a 51 per cent premium on the 30-day volume weighted average closing, the two companies said in a release on Thursday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Celgene stockholders will receive one share of Bristol-Myers Squibb, which closed on Wednesday at $52.43, and $50 in cash. Investors in Celgene will also receive rights to shares, which will payout in the future based on the companies passing certain regulatory milestones.

The boards of both companies approved the deal, which will create a pharmaceutical leader in cancer and immunologic disease treatments.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 14 per cent in pre-market trading to $45.19, while Celgene advanced 31 per cent to $87. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019