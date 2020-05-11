Biopharma group Amryt reports 30% jump in revenue

Dublin-based biopharmaceutical company Amryt Pharma said revenue rose 30 per cent to $44.6 million (€41 million) in the first quarter of 2020.

The company, which focuses treatments for rare and infectious diseases, also noted that the integration of US-based Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, which it acquired last year, had been completed ahead of schedule.

Amryt said it was in a robust position financially with $67 million in cash reserves.

The company said phase three efficacy and safety trail results for a new treatment for rare skin condition epidermolysis bullosa would be published later in the year and wouldrepresent a significant milestone for Amryt.

“The positive momentum we experienced during 2019 has continued into Q1 2020,” chief executive Joe Wiley said.

“ Our performance so far is exceeding expectations this year as our business performs and grows across a host of metrics,” he said.

Most importantly, we have experienced strong revenue growth and the business is significantly Ebitda positive a quarter ahead of schedule,” he said.

We believe Amryt is now very well positioned to execute on our strategy of becoming a global leader in rare and orphan diseases and most importantly, delivering therapies to patients with unmet needs,” Dr Wiley said.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, our primary focus remains the health and well-being of our team, patients, carers, partners and their families. Given that our business lends itself to remote working and the majority of our revenues are inherently recurring in nature, I am pleased to report that our business is proving resilient and performing well,” he said.