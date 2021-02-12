BioNTech boosts vaccine output with production at second German plant

Covid-19 vaccine developer BioNTech has begun production at a second plant in Germany, boosting its output for world markets significantly.

The new plant in Marburg, an hour north of Frankfurt, will have an annual production capacity of 750 million doses, much of which is earmarked for the European market.

News the plant had gone live was greeted with relief in Berlin, after weeks of bad news on vaccine bottlenecks and delivery shortfalls.

Wasting little time, BioNTech, based in nearby Mainz, announced it had started the first stage of the vaccine process in the new plant: producing the active ingredient known as mRNA.

“A single mRNA batch of the current scale is sufficient to produce around eight million vaccine doses,” said the company in a statement.

Once the mRNA has been produced, it is purified and concentrated and transported to contract partners for the final “fill and finish” stage.

Some 250 million doses are expected to come from the new facility in the first half of 2021, part of a push by BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer to meet unprecedented global demand for its vaccine.

While controversy surrounds the efficacy of the vaccine produced by competitor AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer have increased their production goal from 1.3 billion doses to two billion doses this year.

The boost has come as a result of new production processes, upgrades to an existing facility in Belgium and the new Marburg plant.

History

Acquired from Novartis last year, the new factory has a long and proud history. It was established in 1904 by Emil von Behring, who developed the antitoxin for diphtheria and tetanus and built the original plant on the new BioNTech site from his 1901 Nobel Prize in Medicine money.

In addition to Marburg, BioNTech has announced a partnership with French pharmaceutical Sanofi to produce 125 million doses for the EU from its Frankfurt plant starting in July.

BioNTech is working closely with other German companies to meet world demand – and ease production bottlenecks. This week it signed a deal with Evonik, based in the western city of Essen, that could help ease scarcity of other vaccine components.

Evonik has emerged as a key producer of lipid molecules: fatty chemicals that encapsulate the mRNA active ingredient, ensuring it doesn’t break down in the body.

At two new plants Evonik will ramp up production of lipid molecules essential for the Covid-19 vaccines developed by BioNTech, Moderna and Curevac.

“The pandemic demands decisive action,” said Christian Kullman, Evonik chief executive. “We are therefore doing everything possible to supply our partners with the critical lipids they need.”

Evonik has announced plans to boost production by mid-year while another German lipid producer, Merck of Darmstadt, says it will boost deliveries by year-end.

Moderna, another vaccine maker, hopes to supply at least 600 million doses of its product this year. Its German lipids supplier, CordenPharma, already began scaling up its production last summer – reportedly by 50 times.