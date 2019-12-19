Amryt says integration of acquired company ‘progressing well’

Amryt Pharma, a Dublin-based biopharmaceutical company, said integration of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, a company it acquired in September, is “progressing well and ahead of its initial expectations.

The company, which focuses on developing treatments to help patients with rare and orphan diseases, noted that its cash position of $60.9 million (€54.7 million), helped by its $57 million fundraising in September, was significantly ahead of expectations at this point.

“Amryt has evolved from a company with a single asset on the market in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to become a global biopharmaceutical company with two orphan disease products and a commercial infrastructure across North America, EMEA and Latin America. Our strategy is to become a global leader in rare and orphan diseases and we are committed to delivering new therapies to patients in areas of high unmet need,” said Amryt chief executive Joe Wiley.

He added the company is pleased with the progress being made on the integration of Aegerion, adding that synergies achieved so far have resulted in a higher cash balance at this point than was initially forecast.