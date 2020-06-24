Amryt Pharma files registration statement for impending Nasdaq listing

Amryt Pharma, which makes treatments for rare conditions, has filed a registration statement for its impending US listing on the Nasdaq.

The company, which recently signed an agreement with Swixx BioPharma of Switzerland for the distribution of its drug Myalepta (metreleptin), said it is not proposing to register any new issuance of securities.

“The registration statement is subject to ongoing review by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the proposed listing of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) representing the company’s shares is subject to approval by Nasdaq,” it said.

Amryt reported combined revenues of $154.1m (€142 million) in 2019, 13.1 per cent higher than the previous year.