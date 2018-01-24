Amryt Pharma appoints new head of regulatory affairs

Irish biopharmaceutical firm Amryt Pharma has announced the appointment of Derval O’Carroll as head of regulatory affairs.

Dr Joe Wiley, chief executive of Amryt Pharma, which focuses on rare and orphan diseases, said Ms O’Carroll would “further strengthen” the firm’s senior management team.

“The quality of our interactions with regulatory agencies globally is a key driver of our success as we move our products through their lifecycle, and we are therefore very pleased to have someone of Derval’s experience joining the team,” he said.

Ms O’Carroll has more than 25 years experience in pharmaceutical industry regulatory affairs. Prior to joining Amryt, she was senior director of regulatory affairs for the Nasdaq-listed rare diseases company Retrophin.

At Retrophin, she provided regulatory, strategic and operational input to product teams managing the firm’s development-stage and commercial products.

Before that, she worked for 11 years as a managing consultant at Real Regulatory, a consultancy specialising in European regulatory affairs, quality management systems and supply chain operations compliance.